Some 800 Culpeper County residents turned out on Saturday, June 7, to raise their voices to support black lives. Many, many others were there in spirit, and people have continued to express their feelings and beliefs on social media in the days that have followed.
That Saturday, Culpeper joined with marches throughout America in cities and towns, large and small, that continue today. Similar marches are occurring in many foreign capitals.
Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan wrote of such a moment decades ago:
Come mothers and fathers/ Throughout the land
And don’t criticize/ What you can’t understand
Your sons and your daughters/ Are beyond your command
Your old road is rapidly agin’/ Please get out of the new one
If you can’t lend your hand/ For the times they are a-changin’
In reflecting on 2020’s seminal event in Culpeper’s history, several points are in order:
First, the community owes thanks to the march’s young coordinators for their professional and enthusiastic organization of it and the rally that followed. It was wonderful to see the diversity of young and old gathering for this important moment. This was a call to our better angels, and Culpeper responded.
Second, empathy is at the core of humanity, yet it is not always easy to put ourselves in the shoes of people who walk different paths. This is particularly true if the color of your skin defines your opportunities in life, or life itself. People’s comments at the end of the march were poignant and stirring.
Third, this event was a part of something larger that is taking place in America and around the world. Change doesn’t come from one march or two. Change comes from large numbers of people pooling their collective desires and then taking action. In a democracy, this means rising to our feet and marching to the polling booth, where voters will say “enough is enough.”
The organizers of Saturday’s march understood that point. If you did not have the opportunity to visit the rally’s voter registration table, then register now. You can do so online at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/. You also can register at the Culpeper County General Registrar’s office, 151 N. Main St, Suite 301, Culpeper. You can call 540-825-0652 to get the forms. You can be automatically registered to vote when you visit the state Department of Motor Vehicles. If you are not yet 18 but will be on Election Day, you can register right now.
Election Day is now a state holiday, and you can request an absentee ballot online, in person, or by mail. After July 1, excuses are no longer required on the ballot application.
If you’ve lost your rights due to a felony conviction but have paid your debt to society, you may have your rights restored by completing forms you can pick up at the Registrar’s Office.
On Saturday, most marchers understood that because of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone must be diligent about staying healthy. The organizers provided masks, cold water and snacks at the rally and along the march route so participants could enjoy them without putting themselves at risk.
As we remain concerned about this pandemic, particularly since Culpeper is one of its hot spots, we must do all that we can to move the statistics in the right direction so that we can return to some semblance of normalcy. Restrictions are easing, but vigilance is still mandatory.
The young, brave organizers of Saturday’s march have awakened us to our civic responsibilities. The elimination of endemic racism and bigotry in Culpeper, Virginia and America will depend on all of us assuming responsibility for the change we desire.
Lead, follow, or get out of the way. Black Lives Matter. Vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.