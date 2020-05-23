Since Memorial Day was established as Decoration Day after the Civil War, when more than 600,000 Americans perished on both sides, we have honored the sacrifices of our war dead in late spring of every year since 1868.
Memorial Day is different than our other “military” holidays. Armed Forces Day honors those now serving, while Veterans Day, in November, honors all who have served our country. Monday marks those who have died fighting for our country.
My ancestor, Maj. Andrew McClary, was killed by a British frigate’s cannon ball at the Battle of Bunker Hill. Culpeper County, founded in 1749, produced many heroes of its own during America’s wars, and has always commemorated their sacrifices on Memorial Day with stirring ceremonies and the placing of flags and flowers in our cemeteries.
Capt. John Jameson led the Culpeper Minutemen, who rallied under the famous blue and white flag depicting the snake with 13 rattles and the motto, “Liberty or Death—Don’t Tread on Me,” during Virginia’s Battle of Great Bridge in 1775. Later, as a colonel, Jameson was instrumental in exposing the treason of Benedict Arnold.
During the Civil War, Culpeper residents and soldiers endured untold suffering and misery; it was among the most devastated counties in the nation.
In the Iraq War, Lt. Leonard Malloneé Cowherd III, West Point Class of 2003 and a fellow member of the Long Gray Line, was killed in 2004. I am reminded of the sorrow of his loss in that war every time I cross Mountain Run on Sperryville Pike.
For all of us, what may be a “virtual” Memorial Day will mark the beginning of a summer entirely different from any we have experienced. The somber traditions of past years remembering our fallen heroes contrast sharply with our new national trauma in which almost 100,000 of our fellow Americans have died in less than three months—more than in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.
People will continue to die from this worldwide pandemic until effective vaccines are available for all. How are we to cope with the massive suffering and grief accompanying this new “war?”
In 1915, Canadian physician John McCrae, who participated in intense fighting in Belgium during World War I’s Battle of Ypres, gave voice to the dead with the symbolism of the red poppies of remembrance, which are just as poignant in mankind’s fight for survival today:
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
Let us rededicate this Memorial Day—with the traditional moment of silence at 3 p.m. tomorrow—to include and honor the tens of thousands of brave Americans—doctors, nurses, hospital staffs, first responders and all those keeping us fed and supplied with the necessities of life—who have been fighting and dying to save the rest of us from this insidious calamity.
And in so doing, let us work together to help one another survive this crisis.
Let us renew our ideals—in the words of Abraham Lincoln—to “resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
As Mr. McClary said, Memorial Day is for those who died for America, Armed Forces Day honors those now serving, while Veterans Day, in November, honors all who have served our country. Thus, rededication of a holiday to include honoring the current supporters of the fight against Corona virus would make much more sense with Armed Forces Day.
I understand your point Mr. McLamara, however, those Doctors, Nurses, Med Techs, EMTs and others who have come out of retirement or delayed their retirement to serve in this terrible time and have lost their lives as they continued to serve Must be Memorialized. They are Honorable, they are Patriots, and they are Heroes who have died for their Country.
Thank you so much. Your column is inspiring. I’ve known Culpeper as a community that pulls together and supports each other in the face of adversity. I’ll say a prayer at 3 pm for our fallen hero’s and for our healthcare professionals who are fighting this war. As we begin to come together as a community let’s be mindful of others. Wearing a mask and washing your hands is a small inconvenience to protect yourself and your fellow community members.
