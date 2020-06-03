Socialists describe their world of handouts and government control as a Utopia. As we have seen in many pieces of literature such as “The Giver,” “Animal Farm,” and “Fahrenheit 451,” they never work out.
The idea of socialism is rational and great, but the practical application is much different. A socialist Utopia would take away the unique things that make us Americans. We would all suffer long before any benefit came from it.
I am all for a sense of community and equality, but in this America it just won’t work. Our country will have to wait much longer before socialism would even have a chance of being widely accepted,and by that point we would have ignored history.
I know this topic would have been much more relevant earlier this year, but I believe it is still very important. Sen. Bernie Sanders was very adamant about socialism in his campaign for the Democratic nomination, but for politicians it is smoke and mirrors. Politicians make all of these ideas sound great, but people always fail to realize the repercussions.
I could talk about how citizens are ill-informed and closed-minded, but I’ll save that for another day. If you like socialism that is fine, and if you don’t that is fine as well. Our opinions make us Americans and have kept this country going for the last 240 years, and it will keep us going for the next 240.
William Carlton, sophomore, CCHS
Culpeper
(2) comments
True, socialism in Europe would be a nice second chapter, and the first nations to study should be the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact countries.
Congratulations on a good start appproaching the issue of "socialism," Can we assume a second chapter describing the successful application of socialism in Europe? Perhaps there are cultural or historical reasons for acceptance in one environment and not in another. For a history of ideas summer reading you may wish to review Joseph Ellis "American Dialogue." Best wishes
