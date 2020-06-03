U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger is extraordinarily invested in the Culpeper community!
She participated in the solemn Memorial Day ceremony at the Culpeper National Cemetery and reminisced about her trip last year to the Normandy cemetery. The weekend before last, she participated in the Empowering Culpeper Food Distribution program by registering new families for the program.
The Congresswoman has hosted five interactive town halls, including Thursday’s virtual meeting to address the federal response to the Covid-19 crisis. She spoke about her efforts to secure funding for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Central Virginia and across the country.
Meanwhile she has also been concerned that the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 75-25 rule for the Paycheck Protection Program’s (PPP) loan forgiveness is a burdensome requirement that does not respond to the actual needs of small business owners. Recognizing this challenge, the Congresswoman has called on the SBA and the Treasury Department to rescind this rule. She is in repeated conversations with local business owners about their problems with PPP, and her recent actions speak to her willingness to address their concerns and to fight for their best interests.
That is what real members of Congress do: advocate and work hard for their constituents! We have a genuine people’s advocate in Representative Abigail Spanberger, and she deserves to be returned to Congress this November to continue her good work for the citizens of Culpeper and the entire 7th Congressional District.
Check out her good work for yourself. Go to https://spanberger.house.gov/ to find out more.
Peggy Kenney
Jeffersonton
Good piece on Spanberger's efforts to help the citizens of the 7th Congressional District. She definitely is in the 'work house" category of legislators and one that seeks bipartisan approaches to legislation.
