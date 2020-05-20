I have never written a letter to the editor before. But someone needs to say something.
I was in Target recently and couldn’t believe people were shopping without masks. One woman, when I asked her about it, said, “Oh, girl, God’s got me.”
Yeah, God had her because I had a mask on. But He didn’t have me because she didn’t care enough to wear one.
My Bible says we need to take care of each other. What about yours?
