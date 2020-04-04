Reading about the most recent stimulus bill with large sums for businesses, and essential but limited relief for working people, led me to think of the tax bill of a couple of years ago which funneled large amounts of money to the already rich 1 percent. Both bills are heavily weighted to help the rich.
So, I ask: Which side are you on?
If you side with the Clayton Anti-Trust Act, the National Labor Relations Act, the Social Security Act, the G.I. Bill of Rights, the Family and Medical Leave Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Caregiver and Veterans Omnibus Health Service Act, and the Affordable Health Care Act, then you support the common worker, and his or her family, and are likely a Democrat or Independent.
On the other hand, if you support big corporate interests like the drug and airline industries, oil and gas, insurance companies (meaning BIG profits for the few at the top and little for the rest of us), out-of-control government debt, non-union employment, reducing “entitlements” like Social Security, restricting voter registration and the privatization of health care—as well as giveaways to the already wealthy, then you are a Republican.
Republican policies do not—and never have—benefitted the worker. Democratic policies and laws have given labor the right to work and earn and save through conditions of fair pay and workplace safety.
Think about that before you vote.
Frank E. Grant
Culpeper
