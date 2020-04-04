I sat, sobbing uncontrollably.
And, before my tears saturated the floor, a nurse in shining armor rescued my family from an unseen, relentless, terrifying dragon named COVID-19.
Our hero is Brandi Taylor, Nurse Manager at Culpeper Hospital, a bastion of front-liners who battle the beast everyday ... for all of us!
There we were ... a pair of 64-year-olds caring for their 41-year-old adult mentally handicapped daughter—about as high risk as you can get if either of us were to contract the coronavirus. Our daughter needed an injection, and I didn’t want to risk putting her, or my diabetic wife, in harm’s way by venturing out of our protective cocoon called home. Instead, I was hoping we could get a nurse to come to us.
Alas, there is no Nurse-Dash service bringing nurses to your front door, but thanks to Brandi Taylor—there is curbside delivery!
Quick to respond and solve our problem—and smother our fears—Brandi called Kimberly Shirley, office manager of UVA’s Women’s Services to recruit Nurse Lina Estrada to come out to the parking lot, walk over to our car, and gently administer the injection my daughter needed! Curbside service—gloves and mask included!
When this curve resembles a pancake, when social interaction is no longer distant, and when the dragon has been slayed, this town—all of us—needs to stand up, and salute our priceless warriors in the Culpeper Hospital!
Davy L. Meister
Culpeper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.