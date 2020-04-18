President Donald Trump’s ineptitude knows no bounds.
Trump is the “pre-existing condition” that led to America’s disjointed, disconnected, dysfunctional dimly-lit response to this pandemic. Every citizen of this country is paying a huge price for his dithering, deleterious, fact-denying, political-polishing of what is the reality of this pandemic.
Now, according to Trump, it’s the “states’ problem.” States are artificial boundaries of our federal republic that do not control the course of rivers, the atmosphere that produces hurricanes, the world-wide effects of climate change, the containment of radioactive fallout or the means to stop pandemics at their borders. Pandemics are global occurrences that demand empathetic, energized and effective national leadership. We are one nation.
True leadership meets the moment—the devastation of tornadoes, the 75-vehicle pileup on an interstate, the scattered herd of cattle because of broken fencing—and deals with it and starts to make things “right.”
Leadership does not blame the drivers of the vehicles, the unexpected weather pattern that created those tornadoes, nor the hired hands who did not properly fence the field.
Leadership says: “This is the situation I find myself in, this is what I need to do to start the process of change and I accept my role. No one will be blamed, called a demeaning name, or dismissed because this is ‘on me’ and nobody else. This is mine and I accept it. Period.”
Dennis Verhoff
Reva
