In the last few weeks there has been a lot in the news about protecting monuments. President Donald Trump apparently will make this an issue in the fall presidential election campaign.
Truth be told, Trump’s record of protecting historic monuments is pathetic. Time and time again, Trump has misused his position to diminish national monuments in order to help his corporate supporters.
Shortly after becoming president, he tackled the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. This 1.35-million-acre jewel was shrunk by 85 percent. The land is held sacred by five American Indian groups, has 100,000 archaeological and cultural sites and is home to 18 endangered species.
Trump’s action came after a lobbying campaign by the uranium industry. The campaign was directed by Andrew Wheeler. He is now the head of EPA. Likewise, Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument received similar treatment by Trump.
Other national monuments are also eyed for desecration by Trump, including the Artic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.
For the life of me, I do not understand why Trump does not value these grand natural and historic landmarks. The only reason I can suspect is that he views these public properties as something that he and his friends can profit from. There appears to be no thought for the future.
If oil were discovered at the Gettysburg Battlefield Park, I’m certain that Trump would permit drilling.
Lawrence Giesting
Culpeper
