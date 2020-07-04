“Protesters” are shouting to defund police. Politicians are crying police reform. They are all looking for unicorns. They want something that cannot be found.
In an article written by Kathleen Dias in Police One, she states it perfectly. “People expect police to be empathetic, well spoken, a SEAL-trained ninja with a double major in psychology and social work. They should have no bills to pay, no nerves to fray, and enforce the law completely objectively unless it is going to result in arresting or not arresting the wrong person at the wrong time for the wrong thing in the opinion of every member of the public.”
People are fallible and no one and no group is perfect. Just look at the “protesters.” This includes police.
The law enforcement officers in this country are incredible people doing a difficult and usually thankless job. Stop demanding the unicorn police officer that is perfect. They cannot and do not exist.
C. Owen Bullard III
Culpeper
Editor’s note: Mr. Bullard is a retired, 26-year veteran of law enforcement.
We can all be sympathetic to the stress and challenge of police work. That is why the community provides training and holds law enforcement to high standards. The thought that these public servants should not be held in the highest esteem and therefore to the highest standard is unnerving. No one wants to come across a police officer who is having a bad day. In reality, the deal is that the public should support law enforcement and the officer should expect the most professional conduct from himself and his colleagues.
