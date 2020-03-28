If anyone’s head is still spinning in bewilderment about what has happened in the legislature of our great state of Virginia since the November election, may I suggest reading Sterling Harris’ column in the Wednesday, March 11 edition of the Star-Exponent, “D.C. wants statehood? Annex Northern Virginia.”
Mr. Harris gives a very good explanation of how the Northern Virginia corridor has become so influential in our elections and why the area’s ideology is completely opposite to that of the rest of the state.
Another interesting point Harris touches on is Washington, D.C.’s quest to become the 51st state. I have long been lukewarm on the District becoming our 51st state, but if Mr. Harris’ suggestion of having the Northern Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudon and Prince William either secede or be annexed by the Washington bureaucracy and become the 51st state, I think I would be all in for D.C.’s statehood.
Short of Virginia implementing its own electoral college for state elections, Mr. Harris’ suggestion on secession or annexation of the Northern Virginia counties is the only way to level the election playing field for the majority of Virginia’s counties.
