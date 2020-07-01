If you are older than 18 or will be 18 on or before November 3rd, now is the time to register to vote in the November election. If you’ve never voted before, let your voice be heard this year by registering and voting! You can easily register online at elections.virginia.gov/registration. You can also register to vote at any Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles office.
If you need to make changes to your voter registration, that can also be done using the state Department of Elections’ online registration portal. Or you can complete and mail a form or send a letter with changes to the Culpeper County Registrar’s Office. If you have a name change or new address, it’s important to update your registration. The deadline to register to vote or to update an existing registration is Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
The state’s Citizen Portal, at elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal, lets you see your Virginia voting record, including your polling place, election district, absentee ballot status and voting history. New voting regulations take effect today, July 1. This newspaper, like others throughout the commonwealth, has explained the new voting rules.
Now, you can vote early, or absentee, without needing an excuse.
In fact, you can submit a request now for an absentee ballot if you prefer to vote by mail instead of voting in person at your local polling place on Nov. 3.
Several of my friends have already submitted their requests for an absentee ballot for the November election. I have voted absentee by mail in the past and found the process to be easy and convenient. Your ballot arrives in an official-looking envelope with clear instructions and a return envelope for mailing it back. The Citizen Portal allows you to see if your application and completed ballot have been received by the Registrar’s Office.
Virginia takes election security seriously. To see how our elections are kept safe, visit elections.virginia.gov/resultsreports/election-security.
Voting is a great way to let your voice be heard. Vote on Nov. 3rd and in every election—it’s your super power!
Peggy Kenney
Jeffersonton
