Citizens living in the Northern Piedmont area are fortunate that we live in such a beautiful and non-restrictive area.
Michigan residents are living under autocratic rule by a Democratic governor, who has attempted to impose unconstitutional rules while setting aside Michigan state laws.
This means an individual who is fishing, walking on the beach, or sitting on a park bench there is subject to arrest. What law enforcement officer would make such an arrest, and what would the person be charged with? Later, in court, what could the judge find the person guilty of?
Thousands of citizens protested at the state Capitol in Lansing, and rightfully so!
In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam, also a Democrat, recently signed into law the repeal of voters needing to show an ID to vote. This is a mistake, as any legal citizen can obtain a picture ID at the DMV. Voter fraud is sure to follow.
Gov. Northam also is raising the age of those eligible for trial in juvenile court to include legal adults, which will cause unintended consequences to victims of crime—another bad move.
Hopefully, during following elections, voters will remember, and elect a governor with common sense!
T. A. Johnson
Culpeper County
