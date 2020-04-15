There is a real need for America to get back to work! Not only to reduce the impact of the layoffs caused by COVID-19, but that is the character of the American people. Sitting around, contemplating the worst, is not our style. Rolling up our sleeves and digging in is what we do best!
...But is it time to take such a step?
This killer, the new coronavirus, has seeped into every crevice of our society. Our first responders, our hospital staff, our grocery store clerks, our transportation providers, our nursing home staff and on and on. No one has escaped an impact from the effect of the virus.
The experts pretty much agree that social distancing is the only tool we really have to contain the virus.
The only people we should look to for guidance are the scientists who have studied this virus and understand the dangers of a resurgence if we lift the one control we have—social distancing—too early.
There will be ample time after this is all over to sort out what we as a nation did right, and what we did wrong, and who is to blame and who is to be rewarded for their proper actions.
The worst thing that can happen is to allow our society to be bullied into lifting the one control we have and the virus comes back with a second round of killing Americans.
We need to stop listening to the politicians and get them off the media stage so we can really hear from the people who actually know something about the enemy we are dealing with.
It would be great if the scientists were given the lime-light to really tell us what is going on, unencumbered by some politician.
