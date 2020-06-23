For the second year in a row, Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, forgot to file an important, required document with the State Board of Elections on time.
How many of his bills were passed in the Virginia General Assembly’s 2020 session? Zero.
How many bills did he vote against that will now benefit our state House district? A lot, but I will name two.
Tuesday, June 9, was the state deadline for filing his certificate of candidate qualification. I filed my documents on time when I ran for the Democratic nominations for state House District 30 in 2017 and Senate District 24 in 2019.
Nick’s form was delivered on Friday, June 12. It’s not rocket science.
Let’s talk about two of the bills Nick voted against.
Nick voted against House Bill 66, a law that now caps insulin co-payments at $50 per month. Many of our neighbors who have diabetes will now be able to afford this life-saving medication.
Nick voted against House Bill 831, a law that now gives blanket approval to power companies to allow data fiber to be installed on their poles where easements for electric power have already been negotiated. In voting against this bill, Nick sought to increase the cost and limit the expansion of desperately needed broadband access.
Maybe Nick should run for another office, where the document filings are easier.
We need a delegate who actually cares about constituents, meets responsibilities on time and admits mistakes.
