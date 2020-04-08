Today I witnessed an act of compassion, the kind of which we need to see more often.
I was driving down Route 522 in Culpeper just past the Hazel River Bridge. Two women were pulled over, retrieving what I thought might be an injured dog.
As I pulled up beside them I saw one of them cradling a young deer which had been hit by a car. Very upset, one of the women said the car that hit the deer just drove off.
As they called for the police to come and put the deer out of its misery, I thanked them for being outstanding, caring citizens for having the confidence to pull over and show a dying animal compassion.
Too often drivers speed down Route 522, seemingly with no regard for safety or the life of other motorists or wildlife.
Please make safety a priority when driving. Animals have a right to cross the road, and far too many die as a result of our recklessness.
Cynthia Fain
Boston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.