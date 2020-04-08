With the rapid spread of COVID-19, these are unprecedented times, posing incredible challenges that require rapid changes, not only for individuals and businesses but for the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation and our local 501©3 nonprofit organizations as well.
Though we are just starting to understand some of the consequences of this crisis, we are also seeing a genuine desire in our communities to help others in need.
Our foundation has carefully canvased donors, nonprofits and other foundations to understand if, in light of COVID-19, should we continue with the Give Local Piedmont program slated for May 5, 2020.
Everyone recognizes that this year is unlike any other, and the overall consensus was that because this is an online giving event and really helps our smaller nonprofit organizations, we should proceed. And so, yes, the 7th annual Give Local Piedmont, a single-day online crowdfunding event will occur on May 5th.
Now more than ever, our organizations need community support. If you are able, please join in again on May 5th to support your favorite nonprofit organizations. For as little as $5, anyone can make a difference. Your donation dollars are multiplied through our $22,000 in Sponsor Prizes and the $100,000 PATH bonus.
We hope you will support our community by logging on to www.givelocalpiedmont.org on May 5th and give to your favorite charity.
Visit www.givelocalpiedmont.org to learn more about the event and participating organizations.
Please stay safe and healthy.
Jane Bowling-Wilson, executive director
Northern Piedmont Community Foundation
Warrenton
