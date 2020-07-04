Please write an article or an editorial stressing that Virginians are required to wear a face mask while inside a public building or business.
In moving around Culpeper this morning, we saw people with masks, but a number without. Our concern is if a mask is required, why wouldn't a business enforce it?
And I am anxious to see what will occur in our restaurants. I have already heard of a story where a patron realized he had forgotten his mask when he got to the door of a restaurant, apologized and said that he would be right back with one. He was told not to worry about because they (the restaurant) had the sign up only because the governor said that they had to, but they were not going to enforce it.
Charles Oliver
Culpeper
