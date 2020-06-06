I read earlier this week in BBC News that The White House likens President Donald Trump to Winston Churchill in World War II.
For Trump to be accurately likened to Churchill’s inspection of London bomb damage he would have had to walk among the protesters (a doubtful occurrence).
It is an insult to a great man’s history to put his name in the same sentence as Donald Trump.
Kayleigh McEnany, Donald Trump’s press secretary, and others at the White House need to get their imaginations under control.
Tony Jordan
Culpeper
