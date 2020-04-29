As Foreign Service Day, May 1, approaches I reflect with pride on representing American interests and values in five countries in Asia and the Middle East over my 27 years of diplomatic service.
With this letter, I hope to honor our active duty U.S. Foreign Service members and the long list of names in the lobby of the State Department of those who died in service to their country.
Members of the Foreign Service are dedicated, hardworking public servants whose mission is to promote American interests, values, and national security. We are the first line of defense overseas, on the watch for danger and opportunities.
As the new coronavirus pandemic continues its march across the world, members of the Foreign Service have been working around the clock to bring home thousands of Americans stranded abroad.
My colleagues, who come from every state, are proud to serve their country, as was I.
In my time I reported on such events as the student overthrow of the Thai government in October 1973 while 45,000 American military were still in country; helped Vietnamese boat people in the 1980s; and kept tabs on developments in China that led to the demonstrations and devastation in Tiananmen Square in 1989.
The global COVID-19 pandemic struck at a time when the Foreign Service was already overstretched and understaffed. Numerous critical positions in Washington and at embassies abroad remain vacant.
I hope that something good will come out of this frightening time, including the support the Foreign Service needs to best serve America’s interests abroad.
