As residents of Culpeper and its surrounding counties—this beautiful part of Virginia’s Piedmont region—we should be thankful for the availability of food and other necessary items in our local stores.
I am, as always, also thankful we have Sheriff Jenkins, who believes in common sense enforcement, and not draconian measures when dealing with residents.
In places like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Maine, elected and non-elected officials have imposed draconian rules on their citizens, many of which fly in the face of reasonableness, and may later be found to be unconstitutional.
We’re dealing with record unemployment not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and people lining up hoping to receive food in so many places across the country. Others are unable to receive medical care for necessary procedures already scheduled, have been told to wait—until when?
I see a change coming during election cycles of the future. Voters will not forget the governors and mayors of the locations I’ve listed—most of whom are extreme liberals—and remove them from office.
Businesses and their employees need to get back to work!
T. A. Johnson
Culpeper County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.