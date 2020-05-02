After reading the Star-Exponent article, “Virginia 30-Day Fund: A lifeline for Culpeper small businesses,” I’m pleased to hear that some of the funding has already gone to some local Culpeper businesses in need.
I am the owner of K&M Lawn, Garden and Arborist Supplies here in Culpeper. My wife and I bought the business in September. K&M was deemed essential and able to continue to serve residents, landscapers and arborists in the area, while many other area businesses were required to close when the governor gave his executive order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
We had been made aware of the fund through a mutual friend and made a decision to donate to help others who were not able to stay open and may be struggling.
I was happy to read that some of that money made it directly to Culpeper. Thanks for the article.
David Silverman
Culpeper
