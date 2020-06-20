How low should the standards be to hold public office? Apparently, Nick Freitas is searching for that answer, having once again failed to make sure his campaign can follow simple procedures for filing with the State Department of Elections. This is the same person who wanted to be our Governor. How did he expect to run the Commonwealth of Virginia if he cannot even keep an eye on what is going on in his campaign?
Now Nick wants to be granted a special exemption so that, should he win the Republican nomination to represent the 07th Congressional District, he can have his name put on the ballot this fall. Does he have any idea how much work is involved in being a successful representative in the U.S. House of Representatives? Let me shed some light on this question.
In less than two years, while Abigail Spanberger has been in Congress, her office has helped 1,148 constituents resolve problems with the government. This has resulted in $2,184,568 returned or secured for folks in the 7th Congressional district. Please do not just take my word for it; you can go to the Congresswoman’s website and read success stories told by constituents in their own words.
Abigail Spanberger was a 2020 recipient of the new Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This award recognizes 20 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, who in their actions have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives. One of the key points here is the word “work.” It takes real work to represent us in Congress.
Nick has been in the Virginia General Assembly for several terms now, but there is scant evidence that he has worked across the aisle on much of anything. His focus has been on furthering his political ambitions. Even that seems to be just beyond his ability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.