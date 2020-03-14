We hope Linda White’s piece printed in the Star-Exponent on March 4, “Democrats want to nullify Virginians’ voices,” was seen by readers who may have been misinformed into thinking the “popular vote” is new and wonderful.
In clarifying the history and significance of the founders’ concept of the Electoral College, White made it clear that today’s politicians are not smarter than our Founding Fathers.
The popular vote concept represented to our founders a “tyranny of the majority.” Coastal cities could win every election, thereby disenfranchising most of the 40 or so other states. White was accurate in writing that the “diversity” existing in those 40 states would be nullified.
On another front, I never understood the origin of “winner-take-all” as an add-on to the Electoral College. To me it sounded like the losing party trying to find a way to keep the coastal cities in their “bank.”
For example, here in Virginia, in a presidential election, we have 13 electors (11 congressional, 2 senators). The “winner-takes-all” concept says to me that if 6 out of the eleven (and both senators) are won by a party, all 11 go to that party, thus disenfranchising 5 districts who won for the other party. White points out that only Nebraska and Maine give electoral votes by congressional district.
If Virginia had used the Electoral College method in the 2013 Governor’s race instead of the popular vote (dominated by Richmond, Charlottsville, Fairfax County) Cuccinelli would have won in a near landslide over McAuliffe and the whole state would have been represented.
Ironically, West Virginia became a State in 1863 when 11 or so counties felt misrepresented in faraway Richmond and thus stayed with the Union.
A side fact is if West Virginia hadn’t won statehood, today Virginia would be the largest land-area state east of the Mississippi, not Georgia.
If honest politicians really want something better than the original Electoral College, perhaps they should re-think the winner-take-all aspect of it.
Frank Sardina
Unionville
