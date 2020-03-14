Do you know why hundreds of deer are killed on our roads and highways every year?
Answer: because they don’t have mothers who tell them, from their earliest days of understanding, that they must watch out for wheeled vehicles, as it has been since the days of the Romans and their chariots. And deer don’t have teachers who tell them the same thing from the beginning of their educations. And deer don’t have cops who come into their classrooms and tell them the same thing.
If someone isn’t killed on a Culpeper Street by the time the snow flies next fall, I’ll eat your hat. We’re just asking for it to happen.
Of COURSE motorists try not to run over pedestrians—EVER. But please, don’t try to tell pedestrians that the law says they can put themselves in harm’s way.
Take down those signs in downtown Culpeper that tell pedestrians it’s OK to walk in front of a moving vehicle. It just isn’t true, and it’s never been true.
Brad Johnston
Culpeper
I think the point of the letter is that Culpeper should remove the several mid-street signs that encourage pedestrians to assume they are immune from instant death or dismemberment from a moving vehicle. It just isn't true.
