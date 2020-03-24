I can’t tell you how disturbing it was to read David Reuther’s observations in the Sunday, March 22 Star-Exponent, “Coronavirus pandemic hits home,” related to the Trump administration.
A discussion of not causing a public panic is one thing. Actually inciting the mob becomes criminal in nature.
To hang COVID-19 around the president’s neck is scapegoat tactics by “gutter” politicians. It only encourages political division and hatred.
Someone with Mr. Reuther’s credentials should know better. But then we learn he is a Democrat, and among those who have demonstrated a bold hatred of anything related to Trump since he was elected in 2016.
Reuther served a decade as policy adviser for the United States in Beijing. We would hope someone with that kind of experience could shed some light on the origin of the virus and how it came to spread from there to the entire world, putting us all in danger.
Mr. Reuther’s accusations of the Trump administration basically “strangling” the CDC and other relevant agencies is nothing short of mud-slinging, and unworthy of his experience. Better to concentrate on finding a worthy challenger for president instead of unjustly slandering the incumbent.
My advice is that COVID-19 should not be used for political expediency. All of us should cooperate in its elimination.
Frank Sardina
Unionville
