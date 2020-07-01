I enjoyed your June 26 editorial “Bipartisan support for national parks.” It is indeed refreshing to see a bipartisan bill with a strong chance of becoming law and addressing an important problem.
I would like to thank Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger for a similar effort in introducing a bipartisan bill, the Growing Climate Solutions Act. This measure would simplify efforts to help farmers to help reduce carbon emissions from agricultural activities, and to get paid in the process.
Bipartisan lawmaking can yield solutions that are more politically durable than one-party solutions. We should thank lawmakers who make these efforts, and ask our own lawmakers to follow their example.
Climate change and environmental preservation should not be viewed as partisan issues. Grandchildren are too important for these matters to be beyond discussion.
Chris Wiegard
Chester
