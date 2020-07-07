What was acceptable in 1920 is no longer acceptable. In 1920 many former slaves were still alive and although they were segregated and denied many of the freedoms granted by the Emancipation Proclamation, they were no longer enslaved and treated like property.
They were, in many ways, still enslaved by their experiences and by the way the white people treated them. Many felt that they had no say in matters, such as the flying of the Confederate battle flag. Many felt they had no say in what was placed on the Culpeper Courthouse lawn.
But that has changed. Today the population has been integrated. The young Black men and women have only stories of slavery and reconstruction to feed their sense of loyalty to this country.
And those stories include many abuses of the slaves and the those who lived through reconstruction.
Which are deplorable stories of abuse and mistreatment. Symbolized by the Confederate battle flag and the statues erected in public spaces.
Robert E. Lee was a traitor to the United States. So was Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis. Statues honoring these traitors is not an African American issue, it is a loyal American issue.
Yesterday we celebrated Independence Day, a day when George Washington, Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, became traitors to the Crown of Britain. The Stars and Stripes was born. Do you think that if the war for Independence had been lost, there would be a park in London flying the U.S. flag on a mast equal to the mast of the Union Jack?
It is time for this county to outlaw the flying of the Confederate battle flag in every public place. It is not only a symbol of hate and repression, it is a symbol of a self-declared country rebelling against our nation. It should be removed from all public display, and statues honoring those traitors should be removed.
Fred McBride
Culpeper
