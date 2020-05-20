We are writing to clarify possible confusion regarding a recent commentary (May 13, “Culpeper County 2A mobilizes community volunteers”) about the Culpeper County 2A group and Culpeper Minutemen volunteers.
While there is no copyright on the name “Culpeper Minute Men,” we want to make it clear that two other local groups—Culpeper Minute Men Daughters of the American Revolution (CMMDAR) and Culpeper Minute Men Sons of the American Revolution (CMMSAR)—have no affiliation with the volunteer group discussed in this article.
The DAR and SAR are committed to historical preservation, promotion of education, encouragement of patriotic endeavors and community service.
Culpeper Minute Men DAR will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023. Culpeper Minute Men SAR was established in 1974.
Both the DAR and SAR are 501©3 charitable organizations and are nonpolitical. Anyone who has an ancestor who helped contribute to securing the independence of the United States of America is encouraged to join them.
Mr. Jameson represents the current generation of men who marched off to defend Virginia from British tyranny. and found in the battle of great Bridge. The name Minuteman should be used with reverence and respect.
