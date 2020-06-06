Our free press brings us many writers—some very good, and a few great.
Sandra Reaves-Yates is a writer worthy of a Masters in Rhetoric. Many people can write clearly, or succinctly, or comprehensively, or with just the right tone at key moments in history. The fact that Reaves-Yates’ letter (Star-Exponent, Wednesday, June 3, “Culpeper NAACP responds to recent events”) did all that, and more, simultaneously, makes it a joy to read.
In these troubled times, it would be easy to lash out, easy to complain, easy to blame others, easy to be disorganized. But Reaves-Yates expressed humility—“Confessed we are tired”; hope—“We must continue the fight for equality”; planning—“Pass the responsibility to the next generation”; context—“Contending with inequities in healthcare and economics”; restraint—“Not respond with knee-jerk reactions”; outreach—“Work with our local leaders”; proportionality—“Ignore divisiveness”; and a subtle message—the “Strength of our vote.”
One cannot ask for a better message or community messenger.
O.H. Perry Cabot
Jeffersonton
