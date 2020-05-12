Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30S WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS NORTH CENTRAL AND WESTERN MARYLAND, NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHERN, AND SHENANDOAH VALLEY REGIONS OF VIRGINIA, AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&