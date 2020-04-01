How can we help?
Throughout this new reality we’ve faced due to the COVID-19 response, that’s the one question we’ve received the most—how can we help?
Culpeper is a caring community. While we navigate uncharted waters, our residents are thinking about those who are less fortunate, about the small businesses who are affected by the social distancing and our nonprofits who need extra attention.
We’ve been helping organize distribution of donations to Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center from several organizations. The Ole Country Store, Cub Scout Pack 550 and Girl Scout Troop 3126, The Country Club of Culpeper, Operation First Response, Culpeper Mid-Day Lions Club, Chick-Fil-A and individuals have made generous donations of food to help our health care professionals who are facing this pandemic on the front lines. It’s been heartwarming and overwhelming to see the support given.
Last week, our friend Hemal Gandi, of Microtel Inn and Suites in Culpeper, generously donated hundreds of rolls of toilet paper that we helped distribute to the Culpeper Food Closet and the Salvation Army of Culpeper. What was even more heartwarming is when we called local churches offering to make a drop off, they immediately directed us to those two organizations as they help the neediest in our community. The giving knows no bounds.
Kash Imprints has come up with an innovative way to help businesses and nonprofits, while providing residents with a cool way to continue to promote those organizations when we return to a sense of normalcy. Sophie and her team will create a shirt for local businesses and help them promote it on the #hereforgoodcpep site—with each shirt selling for $20. Half of that shirt sale will go to the associated business or nonprofit. Visit https://hereforgoodcpep.itemorder.com/sale to place your order today!
When it comes to help for small businesses, the Small Business Development Center has been hosting workshops and webinars on loans for those affected by this crisis. Replays of those webinars are available at: https://vccs.zoom.us/rec/play/7JB8cbypqjo3S93A5QSD
B_cqW465LaKs0SIbqPVZxEnmUnFRZ1rwMuNBNuCL-OOwBuzaQZSyXq31vV2k?continueMode=true.
Other resources for loans include a pdf from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that details what loans are available through the CARES Act and how businesses can navigate it. That link is: https://www.uschamber.com/sites/default/files/023595_comm_corona_virus_smallbiz_loan_final_revised.pdf.
The Chamber of Commerce has compiled a listing of local resources, grants, loans, and communication tools to help our community navigate the challenges being faced. This is an evolving list so if you know of something that would benefit others, please send it over and check back often. As always contact The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce if we can be of assistance to you or your business in any way.
These are uncertain and scary times. I’m encouraged by the response our community has put forth already and I’m sure there will be more innovative and caring measures coming in the weeks ahead. I encourage all of our community to continue to think of each other during this time—we can stay connected with one another while we distance for our safety.
Please, help those who are in need, support our small businesses that are staying open to help support us and thank our medical professionals who continue to endeavor to keep us healthy.
Stay safe Culpeper, we will come out stronger on the other side!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.