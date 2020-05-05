This is Teacher Appreciation Week. Most parents have a greater appreciation for what teachers do after having their children home over the past few weeks. Some have realized the challenges of keeping students challenged and focused.
Teachers lay the foundation for all other careers. Teachers have always had to be flexible and adjust to constantly changing schedules and circumstances while trying to provide a stable learning environment for our children.
Teachers work countless hours outside of the classroom to prepare for instruction and grade student work. They spend hours helping the high achiever as well as the struggling student. They continue to educate themselves on new technology, methodology and creative techniques which can assist with delivering instruction.
Teachers continue to call home, go to neighborhoods and purchase food and supplies for students as they always have. Teachers have literally risked, and given, their lives for their students, yet they are often not considered professionals.
Teachers have experience and expertise. Parents are now seeing how much they do for their children. When this pandemic has passed, I hope sincere respect for teachers will return. Giving cards and gifts are nice, but showing respect and truly appreciating the fact that teachers “know their stuff” means more.
Of course, some teachers are more experienced than others, but they should be given credit for knowing their subject, as well as understanding the needs of the children they teach and the best ways to reach them.
Teachers help develop the tools students will need for future success. They help students discover talents and skills they didn’t know they had.
A proclamation from government leaders is hollow when teachers are not respected for their experience and expertise. “Anonymous” surveys are issued by administrations, only to have the responses ignored, data manipulated, and those with negative comments admonished.
Teachers know what is working and what isn’t and can offer guidance for improvement. Administrators are usually removed from direct contact with students and often are more focused on data.
Teachers should be listened to, not talked down to. They need a real voice in making policy at the state and federal level. College professors, who are removed from K-12 public education, are included in these discussions, but K-12 teachers aren’t.
Teachers in K-12 education are the warriors on the front lines fighting for our children. They have first-hand knowledge of what works and what doesn’t. Classroom teachers must be involved in decisions at every level when education policy is being made, programs are developed, buildings are designed, and when decisions are made about the future of a struggling student.
Veteran teachers should not be pushed out simply because they’re at the top of the pay scale. Recognizing their expertise demonstrates our respect and our true appreciation for them. When we return to respecting teachers, the shortage of teachers will gradually disappear. The profession will be desirable once again.
All of us had teachers who have had an impact on our lives. If they’re still living, take time to tell them through a note, an email, or a phone call. If they have passed on, share with others the impact they had on you, highlighting their legacy.
Thank you, teachers! Thank you for the long hours! Thank you for buying food, clothing, and supplies for children in need! Thank you for staying in the profession despite the lack of respect from the public, students, parents, and politicians!
Thank you for taking the time to nurture that child who desperately needs a mentor! Thank you for being part of the glue that helps hold our society together! Your efforts truly make a difference!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.