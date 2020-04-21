Our challenges persist. Parents are struggling to work from home, if they are allowed, and help teach their children full-time. Teachers are parenting their own children and teaching their students.
Teachers are adept at multitasking. That is part of their normal day. However, teaching a classroom full of students focused on one subject is different from managing your own children while focusing on the needs of your students.
Our normal routine has been thrown out the window and as it continues we are gasping for air. We continue to hear that nothing like this has ever happened before. It certainly hasn’t in recent memory, and not in the fast-paced age in which we live.
All leaders are struggling to meet the needs and address the crisis. Teachers and parents are grappling with this temporarily redesigned educational arrangement.
Teachers continue to wrestle with how to effectively deliver instruction electronically. Parents’ frustration grows as they try to navigate the demands of our education system.
We’ve placed unrealistic expectations on teachers for years and parents are now experiencing it firsthand. Teachers have been trained how to deal with these mandates, but parents haven’t.
Parents need support from teachers to modify classroom instruction to a home setting. Teachers need the flexibility to adjust the delivery of instruction.
For most students, it isn’t as simple as watching a computer screen, absorbing information, and regurgitating it. There are students with special needs who need additional help. Their parents aren’t equipped to deal with their needs. That’s why we have specialists in schools to work with them.
Parents who aren’t English-speaking need additional support to help their children. Then, of course, we have the children who have no internet access and are being left out altogether. History shows us that leaving a large segment of society behind doesn’t serve the best interest of the nation.
This health crisis has brought out the best and the worst of us. Volunteers are helping at the risk of their own lives. Some are providing food and making needed medical equipment.
There are those who are working on the front lines because it’s their job, but their job has always been to put the good of the public first. Nurses, doctors and teachers are among those. We are now realizing that this group encompasses a lot more people who we have taken for granted.
Then, there are others trying to profit from the circumstances. There are yet others who want the country to “reopen” quickly.
For the most part, “reopening” cannot happen without schools reopening in some fashion, as parents cannot leave children home unattended. How do schools reopen without putting the lives of our teachers, staff, and children at risk? Is it safe to reopen before there’s a vaccine?
Do we need to temporarily adjust our public school system? Transportation of students throw them together on buses sitting 3 to a seat. To fit fewer on a bus, more bus drivers would be needed.
Classrooms are packed with 20, 30 or more students. Certainly lower class sizes would be ideal, but more teachers would be needed and more classrooms.
Or should days be staggered with some students coming only on certain days? Would fewer classes be offered? Would educational mandates need to be modified? Would students need to eat in classrooms with food delivered to them? This would require more staff and time.
There are no easy answers. We cannot do this if we’re divided.
As in our nation’s past, we may all have to adjust our “normal” to find solutions that are for the good of the whole.
