Despite indications to the contrary, not everything is grinding to a halt as we muddle our way through this public health crisis. Life goes on, though in different ways than it did before. Consumers continue to consume—but much more carefully. Emergency services personnel are putting themselves in harm’s way—but facing an invisible foe. And you’re still getting news from us every day, whether in printed or digital form, though the staff, other than press workers, is largely working from home.
The government’s work continues as well, not just in what it’s doing to wage war on the coronavirus, but also in the arcane day-to-day business of its boards, agencies and commissions. Meetings must be held and decisions must be made in order for society to function. The circumstances we face, however, can prevent accustomed gatherings of officials and in-person public participation in government activities. Opportunities for the public to comment on or simply keep track of government actions are compromised as we are all intensely focused on the urgent matter at hand.
Whether you consider yourself a skeptical watchdog of the government’s activities, or pay as little attention as possible to what your government does, how it conducts its business during this period of canceled in-person meetings matters.
Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring are keenly interested in the way government business proceeds in the coronavirus era. All elements of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act still apply. According to Herring, who recently issued an advisory opinion on the topic, Virginia law allows public bodies to conduct meetings electronically when necessary. But he adds that now with the situation upon us in real-world terms, it’s important to consider the law’s meaning and limitations.
The goal of the law as it applies to this situation, he said, is to “ensure that local governments and other public bodies can provide services, make decisions, and address Virginians’ needs while remaining open, transparent and accountable to the pubic during this unprecedented emergency.”
Herring added that in his opinion, the law does not empower government officials to proceed unbridled with business-as-usual when holding electronic meetings in order to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.
“[T]he General Assembly did not intend to permit public bodies to handle all business through electronic communication means, even during a declared emergency,” but rather “to make decisions that must be made immediately and where failure to do so could result in irrevocable public harm.”
Decisions that can be delayed until in-person meetings are once again practical should be, he said. Moreover, basic accountability and transparency measures must continue to be followed, including the need for public access, proper public notice, publicly available agendas, roll-call votes and recorded minutes.
Using similar logic, Herring has joined with 20 other attorneys general to urge the Trump administration to freeze non-urgent federal rule-making in light of the government’s need to focus on the coronavirus outbreak. The current situation has not only made many issues temporarily superfluous, it has left the public less apt to concern itself with such things and therefore less likely to comment or otherwise participate.
Included on Herring’s list are the administration’s proposals to eliminate or roll back protections against predatory lending, housing discrimination, sexual harassment and discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals in federally funded programs. He notes that due to the tanking economy and skyrocketing unemployment, proposed cutbacks in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, would affect far more Americans today than when they were originally proposed.
Herring and his counterparts point out as well that the then-new administration initiated a similar freeze in 2017 to block Obama administration proposals that were already in the pipeline. Without the political aspect, the need for a freeze now is above debate.
It is times like these that we need government at all levels to react fairly and efficiently, or, in other words, to do what it is supposed to do in the way it should do it. People are still watching, but it’s up to government officials to assure us by their actions that government business done electronically—and any business conducted now, for that matter—is business done above board.
