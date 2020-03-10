On Monday, a coronavirus-inspired oil feud between Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered a Dow Jones Industrial Average drop of nearly 1,900 points before trading was temporarily halted. Globally, markets tumbled as governments imposed restrictions and quarantines in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus. The Irish government announced that all St. Patrick’s Day parades were canceled. Italy has quarantined millions in a last ditch attempt to stop the contagion.
In the United States, by Tuesday afternoon, the number of confirmed cases was more than 700, with 8 cases that have tested positive for COVID-19 in Virginia. That number will grow. The federal government is warning that any hope of keeping the virus contained might require curtailing Americans’ movements. But while extreme federal restrictions still seem unlikely, some communities with multiple cases are asking people to stay home.
People who do become sick or are exposed to others who have been sick might be expected to observe a 14-day (or longer) quarantine, usually in their homes. While that might seem excessive, there’s no doubt quarantines help slow the spread of illnesses—especially a new virus that no one seems immune to or fully understands.
Most of us appreciate that being able to stay in our homes when quarantined is the preferable option. But with that option also comes responsibility and trust. People who fail to observe the rules and decide to leave the house—for any reason—risk endangering everyone they come into contact with. That happened Saturday in Missouri when the father and sister of a coronavirus sufferer took it upon themselves to leave the house and attend a father-daughter dance. The Missouri health department now is scrambling to find everyone who attended the event.
The family now has been placed on a formal quarantine and forced to remain in their homes under penalty of law. And this isn’t the first time an American has disregarded his quarantine. On Feb. 28, a New Hampshire resident who tested positive for COVID-19 decided his social life was more important than the health of others when he left his home to attend a Dartmouth University event. Every guest at the event is now in quarantine.
Self-quarantines only work if people are willing to inconvenience themselves for the public good. If that fails, things could get far more restrictive. Anyone who thinks the federal government doesn’t have the authority to impose mandatory quarantines and isolations is very mistaken. That authority resides in the U.S. Constitution’s Commerce Clause. Existing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations can authorize health departments to quarantine anyone who might have been exposed to certain infectious diseases.
Until a vaccine is found, we’ll only get through this if we all practice preventive behaviors such as washing our hands and covering coughs—and by practicing good citizenship.
