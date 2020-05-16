On Tuesday, voters in some Virginia localities go to the polls to—err, scratch that. Many have already gone to the polls in the form of voting absentee. Even before election day, it’s clear we’ll have absentee voting at historic levels.
We likely will see the same phenomenon again next month, when Republicans hold a primary June 23 to pick a candidate for U.S. Senate to run against Mark Warner.
The attention thus far has mostly been on how to keep voters and poll workers safe during a pandemic, but that’s overshadowed another question: How do candidates campaign? When Gov. Ralph Northam was asked about this recently, he had something unusual to say for a politician: He didn’t have any anything to say.
“We’re living in a new day and I think those candidates, especially those who are going to be successful, are going to have to be innovative—how they can use social media,” he said. “I don’t really have any advice.” He also doesn’t have to run for office again, so this may not be his area of expertise.
What we’ve seen candidates do so far is what a lot of ordinary people are doing to conduct business or keep up with friends and family – they’ve used Facebook Live and Zoom to hold virtual meetings. President Trump hasn’t really faced the same problem. He hasn’t been able to hold the big rallies that he likes—and which are useful to his campaign for collecting names and contact info for attendees—but as president he still commands the national stage whenever he wants to. He’s hardly the first incumbent to run a “Rose Garden” strategy. Joe Biden, though, has faced the problem of how to campaign during a pandemic. He’s essentially converted his basement rec room into a television studio from which to do interviews and such, although that setting doesn’t present the candidate in his best light. Biden does best when jawing with voters.
So just how should candidates proceed during the pandemic? Much like the governor, we don’t have any advice, either. (Sorry). We do, though, have some historical context. ...
You can credit (or blame) the modern campaign on William Jennings Bryan. Think of Bryan as the Donald Trump of the left—and the 19th century. It’s hard to draw too many parallels between politics then and now because many issues have moved from one side of the ideological ledger to the other. However, the main point to remember is that, much like Trump, Bryan was quite polarizing.
And just as Trump has mastered Twitter as a form of political communication that lets him bypass the news media and speak directly to voters, Bryan did the same. As soon as he was nominated, Bryan electrified the political world by announcing he would break with tradition and embark on a cross-country train tour. Until then, candidates had simply stayed at home and let surrogates do the speaking and whatever political dirty work needed to be done. Bryan, though, was a man of the people! And he would speak directly to them! From July 9 to Nov. 2, Bryan rode the rails from town to town, giving more than 700 speeches to what some claimed were more than 5 million people.
McKinley decided to do just the opposite of Bryan—he intended to stay put at home in Canton, Ohio. Other candidates had run “front porch” campaigns before, but McKinley perfected it to an art form. His campaign arranged trains of their own—to bring in supporters from all around the country, but mostly the Midwest, which was the battleground of the day.Republicans then were the pro-immigration party and the McKinley campaign arranged for delegations of one ethnic group after another to visit Canton. They’d arrive at the train station and march, with bands playing, through the town. McKinley would then appear on his front porch and deliver a short speech catered to that particular group. Then he’d shake hands and invite the visitors to tour his home. They were then promptly ushered out the back door so that another group could take their place on the front lawn. Trains arrived in Canton all day long; on some days 30,000 people trooped through McKinley’s house. The goal was for each group to go home and tell their local newspapers about what a fine man McKinley was—the equivalent of voters today sharing a selfie with their favorite candidate and talking it up on Facebook.
It’s hard to find a bigger contrast in American history between the way two rival campaigns were conducted. McKinley, of course, won, although that may have had as much to do with where he stood on the issues than the fact that he stood on his porch and not a train. Still, it’s an instructive example of a candidate who never left his home and yet won election. So, yes, maybe we do have some advice for all those candidates today: Channel your inner William McKinley.
