ON Tuesday, the Fredericksburg City Council plans to vote on a resolution that supports renaming the part of Jefferson Davis Highway that runs through the city. The name change was unanimously supported by the Fredericksburg Memorials Advisory Commission.
Like many of his generation, Davis was a slaveholder in addition to being a West Point graduate, congressman, U.S. Senator, and Secretary of War before he was chosen as the first and only president of the Confederate States of America. After being forced to flee Richmond by the advancing Union Army, Davis was captured in Georgia in May 1865 and imprisoned at Fort Monroe, Va., for two years—although he was never tried for treason against the United States.
Because the stretch of U.S. 1 named after him was built by the Virginia Department of Transportation, the city does not have the authority to unilaterally change the highway’s name, so the proposed resolution—which is expected to pass—would not be legally binding. The Commonwealth Transportation Board, with the approval of the General Assembly, will make the final decision.
Opponents of renaming the highway point to the fact that Davis and the Confederacy he led were an inerasable part of Virginia’s history, and that changing the highway’s name will not alter that fact.
True enough. But that doesn’t mean that localities in the commonwealth are forever bound to keep the names of highways, buildings, bridges or other memorials that honor secessionists. In a democratic republic, the elected representatives of the people decide whether it’s appropriate to maintain or change the choices made by others in the past.
Unlike the situation in other jurisdictions in Virginia and elsewhere throughout the country, where violent mobs have been allowed to tear down and vandalize publicly-owned statues (including a statue of the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass in Rochester, N.Y.), the process of removing the slave auction block and renaming Jefferson Davis Highway in Fredericksburg has been conducted in a lawful manner, with elected members of the City Council, various advisory groups and citizens all given ample opportunity to express their views.
It takes a lot longer to do things The Fredericksburg Way, and not everybody will ultimately be happy with the results. But as Jefferson Davis himself urged the Southern youth of his day a year before his death in New Orleans: “Lay aside all rancor, all bitter sectional feeling, and make your places in the ranks of those who will bring about a consummation devoutly to be wished—a reunited country.”
If the president of the Confederacy himself can sue for peace and national reunification after being defeated in the nation’s bloodiest war, there’s no reason his descendants should not seek the same.
