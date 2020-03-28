Besides its considerable toll on human life, COVID-19 has delivered an unexpected and extremely painful punch to the gut of the previously robust American economy. The latest job figures from the U.S. Department of Labor tell the grim story.
For the week ending March 21, a record number of people nationwide—3.2 million!—filed initial claims for unemployment, nearly five times the number who did so during the height of the Great Recession. That number includes 46,885 new claims for jobless people in Virginia, compared to 2,706 people just the week before. This ended 18 months of steady labor force expansion.
It’s hard to get one’s head around such staggering numbers. And this crisis is far from over.
Gov. Ralph Northam has suspended the normal one-week wait time to file for unemployment, as well as the requirement to conduct a weekly job search for the duration of a state-mandated shutdown of non-essential businesses, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. And there will be some relief for the unemployed in the form of $1,200 checks from the federal government’s $2.2 trillion bailout package.
While state and federal aid will help, it won’t be enough to keep many small local businesses afloat.
So it’s all hands on deck. Residents of the Fredericksburg region who are lucky enough to still have jobs and paychecks need to step up and help these small employers and pillars of the community so they won’t have to lay off any more employees than absolutely necessary.
Here are some practical ways to help:
Inquire among your family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances to find out who’s been laid off and who needs help paying a mortgage or putting food on the table. Charity begins at home. Take care of your people.
Many patrons are already ordering take-out meals from the Fredericksburg region’s many fine local restaurants. Pledge to do this at least once a week at minimum, and more often if you can. Tip generously. Purchase gift cards and send them to anybody you know who needs a meal. Or donate them to a local food pantry. The more business local eateries get, the longer they can keep their doors open and their employees on the payroll.
Buy locally. “Non-essential” bricks-and-mortar businesses have been closed, but they may still be able to help you via a phone or internet order. Skip Amazon and shop close to home to help your neighbors in distress. It will be money well spent.
Send a “thank-you” check to any local establishment that has served you faithfully in the past, including coffee shops, retail stores, barber shops, hair and nail salons, gyms, yoga and dance studios, cultural centers, or any other small business whose demise would make you sad.
While you still have your checkbook out, write another check to your local religious institution, charity, or the Rappahannock United Way, all of which have been taking care of the neediest among us for years. They need your help now. Every contribution, small or large, is welcome.
If you can’t contribute financially, you can still make a difference by calling the homebound sick and elderly people you know who are scared and lonely during this pandemic. Ask them if they need anything. Reassure them that you are there for them.
Offer to read a book over the phone to young children who are confined at home for the rest of the school year. Or write them a letter and encourage them to write back.
If you are going to the grocery store, ask your neighbors if they need anything so they don’t have to make the trip themselves.
And if there’s anybody in your circle who’s a first responder or health care provider, thank them and ask what you can do to make their lives a little bit easier during this crisis.
Pick something, anything, that you personally can do to help out local businesses, their employees and those most affected by the pandemic and its economic aftershock, and just do it. This is one of those difficult and scary times when all Americans need to put aside their differences, pull together and help each other out.
The Fredericksburg area is such a great place to live precisely because of all the people who have worked so hard to make it so. When this pandemic is finally, mercifully over, all local residents should be able to say that they did their part to keep it that way.
