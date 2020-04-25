Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ethiopian microbiologist and Director-General of the World Health Organization, appropriately called this COVID-19 pandemic “public enemy number one.”
WHO, the international organization that crosses borders, party lines and religions is a vehicle for global solidarity. We should be reminded that it was WHO that brought the US and the USSR together in a collaboration to defeat smallpox.
Likewise, this is not a time for differences, but a time of commonality. Politics has no place in this battle, for we need to unite against this common enemy as it plays no favorites.
Politicians, for the most part, cannot have that, it seems. It is too great an opportunity to divide, instill fear and demonstrate why the other team is at fault. And just to demonstrate that all politics are truly local, we have the effects in full bloom here in Culpeper.
Do we want our local businesses to open, and do we want our workers back to work? Absolutely, why would we not want that? The question is not should they open; the question is, should they open now?
Our businesses in Culpeper and around the world seriously do need to open, but only when it is right. This decision needs to be made by scientists and healthcare workers, not politicians.
Should we believe that there are people in our county that have information that the rest of the world does not? It has often been said that if everyone disagrees with you, perhaps you should take another look at your view.
Politics are trying to take over the control of the pandemic. Looking for blame, riling up bases, dividing the people as it habitually does, at a time when we need to unite. Politics have even become a tool to keep people off November ballots. We must not allow political arguments to influence such decisions. We should let facts and science dictate our reaction.
I am hearing far too often the “Christian” argument that businesses should make their own decision because God can protect them from the virus. I cannot deny this. However, cannot this same God protect businesses? I for one believe he is not that limited in scope.
Should we not trust God through the reason and intelligence he bestowed upon humanity, and heed the discipline of scientists, a discipline created by God? Did he not give us the ability to develop and use technology?
We need to stop using God as a pawn in our political debates or succumbing to fear of losing a business. God has not given us a spirit of fear.
We are in this together, like it or not, and we can only defeat it together, like it or not.
As tempting as it is to capitalize politically and place blame somewhere to retain, or to gain, political power we need to come together using our intelligence. There is no better time for Americans to seize politics and apply it for good, for all people, as one species.
This crisis should help us recognize how much we are interconnected, especially when it comes to health, and how much our system has failed us and is in need of serious overhaul.
We cannot allow the fearful in our community dictate the way forward and risk serious health consequences. To intentionally seek infection to alleviate one’s individual fear, or to make you more comfortable is dangerous and reckless, and a menace to the public good.
Let us fight the real public enemy before us, and not our neighbors. Ask yourself: Who in your family you are willing to sacrifice for the sake of for a local business opening before health officials advise it?
