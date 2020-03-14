The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is comprised of 34 advanced or emerging nations to compare and discuss government objectives to “promote policies that will improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.”
Comparatively the U.S. government plays the smallest role in overall financing of health care. However, government spending on health care per capita in the U.S. is greater than all but two.
This disparity is partly due to the high cost of health care in the U.S. In 2013, the U.S. spent $8,713 per person or 16.4 percent of its GDP on health care—far higher than the OECD average of 8.9 percent per person. On a per capita basis, the U.S. spends more than double the $3,453 average of all OECD countries.
Cost is the main reason given for not being able to access health care. Americans with below-average incomes are much more likely than their counterparts in other countries to report not visiting a physician when sick; not getting a recommended test, treatment, or follow-up care; not filling a prescription; and not seeing a dentist.
The high cost results from three issues.
First is the cost of new technologies and prescription drugs. In 2013, the U.S. spent more than double the OECD in that area.
Second is the rise of chronic diseases, including obesity. Costs for chronic diseases are a major contributor to health care costs, particularly during end-of-life care. The National Academy of Sciences found that among other high-income nations the U.S. has a higher rate of chronic illness and a lower overall life expectancy.
Finally, high administrative costs are a contributing factor to the inflated costs of U.S. health care. The U.S. leads all other industrialized countries in the share of national health care expenditures devoted to insurance administration.
While the majority of U.S. citizens have health insurance, premiums are rising, and insurance policy quality is declining. Deductibles have risen 67 percent, outpacing both inflation and workers’ earnings. A lack of health insurance coverage has a profound impact on the U.S. economy. The Center for American Progress estimated in 2009 that the lack of health insurance coverage cost society between $124 billion and $248 billion per year.
Health insurance coverage is uneven and often minorities and the poor are under-served. Two out of every five Americans do not have access to paid sick leave, causing economic pressure to go to work even when sick, which prolongs pandemics, reduces productivity, and drives up health care costs.
Less than half of American adults reported getting health insurance from an employer. Quality varies considerably by wage level. Small firms are significantly less likely to provide health benefits to full or part-time workers, affecting their ability to compete.
U.S. health care specialists are among the best in the world. However, treatment in is inequitable, overspecialized, and neglects primary and preventative care. The end result of the U.S. approach to health care is poorer health in comparison to other advanced industrialized nations.
In terms of quality of care, the U.S. ranked fifth, but came in last place in efficiency, equity, and the healthiness of citizens’ lives. Such comparisons show the dysfunction of the U.S. health care system.
We must be bold and courageous. Our health system is in a state of crisis. Inability to pay should not deny anyone the opportunity to lead a full, long, healthy life.
America should be better than this. The greatness of a nation is in the standard of living of its people, not in its ability to wage war. We need to increase investment in the health system, not simply to provide more resources and capacity, but to directly challenge and eliminate structural inequalities. A great America should rank number 1.
