There is an old, yet odd, expression that you cannot have your cake and eat it too. The general idea is simple, you cannot have it both ways. Gov. Ralph Northam seems to want just that, however.
Seemingly believing the pandemic to be serious, the governor urged Virginians to “stay home as much as possible. This is a community-wide effort and I thank you for complying. This is a time of sacrifice. We need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly.”
Everyone? Who did he mean by everyone, and what does he mean by sacrifice? I think he may be speaking with fork-tongue. On one hand he has made adjustments to preserve and protect public health, while in some instances leaving things the same as if there is no danger. How can it be both?
While urging people to stay home except for essential purposes, closing schools, sacrificing local businesses and other measures declared to be for the public good, those seeking to serve the community by exercising their right to run for office must still engage in all of the activities he has said to avoid.
He expects these upstanding citizens and their supporters to go into public places, draw closer than 6 feet and ask them to sign a petition, just to be allowed on the ballot. But wait, it gets worse. All public gatherings have been cancelled where these gatherings where signatures might happen. That means they have to go door to door.
I believe the average person prefers to not have strangers during these times ring their doorbell for this. How is it that the governor does not see this as a public health risk, and a violation of his own orders? How does he expect to have people stay at home while at the same time collect upwards of thousands of signatures by and from those asked to isolate.
Mr. Governor, you cannot have your cake and eat it, too.
Candidates should not have to choose between exercising their constitutional right to run, versus complying with the law and not endangering the community. Therefore, we must ask ourselves why this is so, and try to understand what the motivation is. An oversight is unlikely as I personally have sent many letters gaining not a single repose nor acknowledgement of receipt.
Seemingly, it is politically motivated and is a strategic decision to exploit the pandemic to manipulate the field of candidates in the 2020 election. By disallowing candidates other than those who may gain automatic ballot access via the two party control, the concept of democratic elections can be shut down. Seemingly he sees no shame in this either.
This manipulation of the makes it all but impossible to do in-person signature collecting. In many ways I understand why there must be provisions and requirements to get on the ballot, as we must preserve the integrity of elections, however, these are different times and alternatives must be sought. The petitioning rules come from a by-gone era when people made more social contact, disappearing long before COVID.
I think setting a fee, perhaps a per signature amount, is a viable alternative. After all, that is in essence what a candidate must do in hiring petitioners. This would put the money in the state treasury instead.
This alternative would be a viable one that can maintain integrity and open the ballot at the same time. Any bona fide independent or third party presidential candidate should be able to raise, let’s say $20,000 for a filing fee for ballot access, plus the regular qualifications.
The time has come Gov. Northam, to stop manipulating the ballot behind COVID, you cannot have your cake and eat it, too. Social distancing and petitioning do not mix. Elections should be about choice, not control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.