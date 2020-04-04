We now have a new word in our popular lexicon: quarantine.
Quarantine as a concept, however, is not new to America. Since the 1970s, it has been the primary strategy utilized to deal with poverty, pollution, and various other social problems and challenges. We have divided cities and communities with spatial barricades, built fortified enclaves for the affluent, and pursued solutions that relied on segregating the haves from the problems of the have-nots.
Then along comes COVID-19, a global crisis that doesn’t fit into these parameters. The effects from our practice of isolating problems rather than fixing them are now being revealed, and it is rather ugly. The grand-scheme fixes that were begun in the 1960s under both John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson are a distant memory.
The American economic elite and those who represent them in government decided instead to promote racial division, as well as class division—avoiding the rising joblessness and poverty.
National crises such as World War II, the Great Depression and even the rebuilding of the 1950s were met with bold, national plans of action. Since then America’s major crises and challenges have been met with avoidance and separation. Instead of collective movements and public investment, we have quarantined social problems.
Large segments of the population are isolated from those problems blind to the misery it brought, seeing only the resistance it bred. They knew only what they were told by the perpetrators. Unfortunately, to deal with any of the most pressing challenges we face, such as climate change, healthcare and even education, an elaborate system of barricades has been created to mask the effects.
What are these barricades, you may ask? They have had many different forms over the years. Initially Jim Crow laws and racial segregation; later urban renewal projects, and welfare dependency; and now, our modern use of the prison cell.
We have made it a core institution in our society, locking up millions of impoverished Americans, disproportionately young men of color, behind the bars of state and federal prison cells. And we continue to find new ways to divide up and fortify our communities.
But must this be so? If we can find ways to collectively make the investment needed to fight this virus, perhaps it will remind us of a basic fact about our species: Our fates are intimately and ultimately connected.
Much in American culture is demarcated with political, administrative, and physical barricades erected to hoard resources, to quarantine social problems, to restrict access to advantaged spaces, and to preserve and reproduce social inequalities.
We have become a nation accustomed to respond to great challenges by avoiding them, rather than collectively working toward a solution. This philosophy has made it so that the most pressing challenges facing us have gone unaddressed, our national problems have further burdened the most disadvantaged, and inequality has continued to grow. Nothing has exposed this more than the COVID-19 crisis.
Once this crisis is behind us we will face a global recession, extreme inequality, and the ongoing existential threat of climate change. We have become a nation that responds to these kinds of challenges by giving people the chance to separate themselves from the problem. This cannot work. This virus should show us there’s an alternative way to solve the challenges that face us, and that is collectively.
