Not too long ago, Donald Trump described himself as a wartime president, determined to defeat what he calls the “invisible enemy” of COVID-19.
He promised to deliver 27 million testing kits by the end of March and vowed that ventilator production would meet the growing need. That didn’t happen. Analysts estimate that fewer than 4 million Americans have been tested and more than 40,000 Americans have died so far.
This wasn’t the first time Trump over-promised and underdelivered in his response to the global pandemic. He promised that it will all go away when the weather warms up, promised comprehensive drive-through testing across the country and an easy-to-use website supplied by Google. He promised hospitals would have the equipment they needed, promised states would get the PPE they requested, and promised to reopen the whole country by May.
None of these things are happening.
Across the country, there are fewer than a dozen drive-through testing sites. States have gotten just a fraction of the PPE they requested from the federal government (here in Virginia, we got less than 10 percent of what we requested from FEMA). The lack of federal leadership means states are bidding against one another for supplies, driving up prices and creating shortages.
Doctors and health-care workers are feeling abandoned by federal leaders. “At the national level, there is no clear guidance, no testing policy, nor is there policy on tracing contact,” said Dr. Wendy Klein, a Richmond-area doctor on a recent press call hosted by the Democratic Party of Virginia. Her experience and frustration with national leaders is typical of health=care workers in the commonwealth.
To make things worse, Trump is now encouraging his supporters to disobey social-distancing measures and protest Democratic governors across the country, even calling for armed insurrection in Virginia. And Virginia Republicans are playing along.
Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase, who’s running for governor, is encouraging her supporters to gather and protest. Republican Daniel Gade, who’s running against U.S. Sen. Mark Warner this year, said the physical-distancing measures that health experts credit with saving thousands of lives are “tyranny.” And the Republican Party of Virginia has taken to floating baseless conspiracy theories about the governor’s stay-at-home order.
Normally, far-right members of the Virginia GOP can be ignored. After all, they haven’t won a statewide election in a decade, and their insistence on running Trump’s bigoted and conspiratorial playbook is a big reason why.
But a global pandemic means we’re all in this together, regardless of party. COVID-19 doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, and a few people ignoring the advice of public-health experts have the potential to cause outbreaks that can affect us all.
The Virginia GOP is trying to stoke resistance to stay-at-home order because they want to score political points and fuel anti-government sentiment. What Virginia Republicans are actually doing is putting everyone at risk, and Trump is egging them on.
In reality, everyone wants our commonwealth to open back up, particularly our Democratic leaders, who just passed the most progressive budget in Virginia history and would rather see it enacted than delayed due to an ongoing public health crisis.
The best way to get our commonwealth back on track is to cooperate, listen to public health experts, and put pressure on the Trump administration to stop making false promises and start delivering.
Protests won’t end our stay-at-home order. Only more testing, medical equipment, and social distancing will.
If Republicans were serious about getting Virginians back to work, they’d be fighting for the Virginians they hope to represent, instead of putting them at risk and ignoring the president’s own health guidelines.
