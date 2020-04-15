The world continues to face the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.
President Donald Trump continues to provide all the resources we need to mitigate the spread. Under his leadership, the administration is working around the clock to protect families and businesses in Virginia and around the country.
President Trump took the necessary steps early on to ensure that travel bans were in place to slow the spread of the virus. More importantly, he has committed billions in resources to help federal, state, and local governments fight the pandemic.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which President Trump recently signed into law, will provide substantive resources for hospitals in Virginia and across our great nation.
The law will reimburse hospitals and other health care providers who offer care and treatment for uninsured Americans who test positive for the virus. The act also sets aside $100 billion in direct aid for hospitals, allowing them to react quickly, stock up on additional equipment, and prepare for the projected influx of patients.
President Trump has also made a commitment to support workers and small businesses by providing additional relief for employees who are ill, quarantined, or caring for others. The president called on Congress to extend the relief by increasing funding for Small Business Administration Economic Loans by $50 billion and instructed the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without interest or penalty for affected employers and individuals.
The $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which was included in the CARES Act, recently went into effect and provides much-needed resources during this uncertain time. Small businesses with up to 500 employees can apply for a loan for up to eight weeks of cash flow from the Small Business Administration (SBA) that will allow them to stay in business and keep their employees paid.
If an employer maintains their workforce, the SBA will forgive the loan if the funds are used to cover payroll costs, mortgage, rent, utilities, and insurance premiums.
If you own a small business and are interested in a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, you can apply at www.sba.gov/coronavirus.
During this time of uncertainty, Virginians are also paying close attention to state leadership to help guide them through the uncharted waters of coronavirus.
So far, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam’s leadership has been lackluster, and hardworking Virginians are left confused by his directives. Employers and employees alike have major workplace concerns on guidelines and procedures regarding proper protocol when addressing coronavirus issues. Virginians deserve to have a governor who will step up to the plate and ensure the playbook for their safety and well-being is communicated clearly.
Despite the disappointing guidance from our governor, Virginia businesses are taking initiative to fill the void. For example, distilleries across the state, like U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman’s family business, Silverback Distillery, have converted their operations so they can create hand sanitizer to donate to our first responders, hospitals, and even the general public.
Meanwhile companies like Southeastern Container Inc. have announced that they are working to make hand sanitizer containers for sanitizer manufacturers, and some employees have stepped up to sew masks to donate to the nearest medical center. Even local seamstresses and high school students are lending a hand to help with producing masks.
While things seem uncertain, one thing remains true—Virginians can count on President Trump to put the safety, security, and well-being of their families first.
