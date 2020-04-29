All Virginians are fighting the effects of the novel coronavirus. Some have been directly infected, or impacted by the necessary response to close non-essential businesses.
But for many others, stress associated with isolation and uncertainty has negatively impacted their daily lives. The resulting pressure and anxiety has a profound impact on their well-being.
As we reflect on the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day this month, it is clear just how much nature can affect us.
Just looking at the horizon for extended periods of time releases endorphins in the brain, triggering a positive feeling in the body.
And a 2017 study published by the National Institutes of Health showed that interacting with nature is linked to three key areas of our overall fitness:
First, nature positively impacts the ability to mentally process situations, resulting in reduced anxiety and frustration, and often improving our mood and self-esteem.
Second, cognitive functions are enhanced when we get outdoors, leading to improved productivity and reduced mental fatigue.
Third, the physiological benefits of our green environment are tremendous—outdoor activity may result in faster healing, reduced likelihood for illness and overall good physical health.
That’s why it is important to maintain meaningful interactions with nature as often as possible.
At the Department of Conservation and Recreation, we understand this. Virginia State Parks was the first statewide park system to partner with Park Rx America, an organization whose mission is to decrease the burden of chronic disease, increase health and happiness, and foster environmental stewardship by prescribing nature during the routine delivery of healthcare.
While prescriptions are generally for medicine you must pick up at a pharmacy, this program encourages doctors to also prescribe things like outdoor activity and exercise. Virginia State Parks are proud to be a part of highlighting the need for outdoor recreation in human health, especially during this challenging time.
Nature is incredibly important to our health, and we have worked diligently to find an appropriate balance that ensures public safety while also allowing access to as many of our state parks and natural area preserves as possible. We made the difficult but correct call to close state park visitor centers, cabins, and campgrounds, but all parks remain open for day use.
I have received many positive comments on our approach, and while we continue to assess the situation daily, I believe that access to these public outdoor spaces is critical.
This is a question of equity, as well. Not all of us are fortunate enough to own or have access to private land, and research has found that lower-income communities and communities of color tend to have less access to quality parks and outdoor opportunities.
However, we need your help to keep these places open. As many other recreational outlets have closed, crowding in parks and other outdoor areas remains a concern.
It is essential that we all practice social distancing and avoid gatherings in all situations, including in our state parks and natural areas. Together, we can ensure that this essential outlet remains available to Virginians as we work to flatten the curve.
In addition to addressing the challenges of providing public outdoor access right now, DCR is planning and preparing to expand these opportunities in the future. We are developing new state parks and upgrading existing ones, partnering with localities to develop recreational trails, and improving accessibility to natural area preserves.
Our Natural Heritage Program is continuing its efforts to identify and protect rare and imperiled species and habitats across the commonwealth. And we are working diligently to carry our Gov. Ralph Northam’s vision for protecting the most important conservation lands in the commonwealth by using and updating the data-driven ConserveVirginia model to prioritize land acquisition and the purchase of easements.
We cannot forget the importance of outdoor spaces on our well-being. Now more than ever, we need to take a look at how green spaces are allocated and where we can do better for future generations.
We will continue doing everything we can to make Virginia a better place to live, even during a time as unusual as this.
