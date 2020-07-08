Three years after a neo-Nazi group came to our peaceful neighborhood to recruit members during Black History Month in 2017, followed by a town hall meeting that I spearheaded along with my fellow neighbors and our local police, we have not received any more visits from this domestic terrorist group .
However, I would never have imagined that we would not only revisit issues regarding racial tension, but see the veil being completely lifted to also expose systemic racism again on a national level after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
For the most part, many Fredericksburg residents take pride in our beloved communities because they are ideal places to raise families. Indeed, our picturesque neighborhoods often shelter us from the poignant realities occurring in our world.
However, when horrific events happen, such as the recent deaths of innocent African Americans, we are once again reminded that there is a need for discussions, strategic plans of action, and resolution towards truly living up to our iconic state’s slogan, “Virginia is for Lovers.”
If we truly represent love, unity, and progress in our beloved communities and state at large, then we must once again take action as we did three years ago.
We must hold town hall meetings with local police, neighbors, and white supremacists. We must have transparent, open, and honest discussions in a judgment-free safe zone to discuss issues and concerns regarding race, class, and systemic racism in Fredericksburg.
Our communities are certainly not in a post-racial era, and we definitely do not live in a colorblind world. We must be willing to have these uncomfortable conversations with family, friends, neighbors, and school districts to move towards redesigning our school’s curriculum to include more in-depth history and culture regarding non-Caucasian populations.
It was the late, great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. whom I quote once more after the unfortunate neo-Nazi visit to our neighborhood three years ago: “The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.”
Many of us have marched in peaceful protests right here in Fredericksburg, including me and a few of my college students. However, when we witnessed one of our peaceful protester’s spirit broken when he suddenly was struck by a vehicle on purpose while crossing an intersection—I knew at that very moment that even in our tranquil neighborhoods in Fredericksburg, hate is still alive.
This incident did not make the news because we simply took pictures of the woman’s license plates and kept marching in unity towards downtown Fredericksburg while the African American male victim remained on the ground helplessly as several protesters remained with him to provide ice packs to his injured leg.
When I looked into his eyes as my college students and I knelt down to see if there was anything we could do for him, he had the most endearing look of strength and passion as he assured us that he would be fine as he waited for the police officers to arrive to file the report.
It is incidents like this that were meant for hate, but manifested into love as we came together in unity for one of our local residents. This is the Fredericksburg that we must remind ourselves we represent.
In our communities, we must not only march, protest, and post yard signs outside on our manicured lawns that read “Hate Has No Home Here.”
We must all work together in brotherly and sisterly love to dismantle systemic racism and any symbols that reinforce oppression and racism in our psyches through bold, strategic plans for action together as one unified community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.