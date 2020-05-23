The coronavirus crisis has had an impact on the community and as we have seen ramped-up testing, we have seen an increase in the number of cases. This is to be expected, and points to the burden of disease in the Culpeper area.
We also know that a disproportionate number of cases have hit the Hispanic community hard, and we are working closely with a number of our partners in the community to facilitate testing and follow-up.
I would like to provide some insight into what the health department’s response is on the back end, because most people are not aware of the hours of work that go on behind the scenes.
When the health department receives a positive lab result, a team of investigators is assigned the case, contacts that person and all of their close contacts, and provides isolation and quarantine advice, information, letters for work, and follow-up phone calls to see if the case or contacts have new or worsening symptoms.
As one can imagine, working through a single case can take three to four hours. When we receive more than 200 new cases over four days, as we did last week, our 24 staff members assigned as investigators easily have the potential to be overwhelmed. These teams have been working seven days a week for the past two months.
We also have staff assigned to work with restaurants on guidance through the various phases of the shutdown and reopening, reaching out to businesses when complaints are received, manning the local hotline, and taking care of essential functions that cannot be delayed, even during a pandemic.
Our staff has performed and continues to perform beyond all anyone could expect of a health department. They truly are magnificent. If you know one of them or see them performing their roles in the community, please let them know how well they are doing.
I would like to address the increased number of cases in our Hispanic community. We know that COVID-19 has affected communities of color around the nation disproportionately, including Virginia’s Hispanic community. Unfortunately, disparities and inequities that existed prior to the pandemic are reflected in these communities now feeling the brunt of the illness.
Whether on the Navajo Nation in the Four Corners area, the African American community in New York, or Hispanic communities throughout the northern part of Virginia, the results are similar. The coronavirus doesn’t discriminate, but the impact it has on various populations does.
Crowded living conditions, lower-paying jobs that don’t allow people to telework, the fear of being fired or worse, and lack of health insurance make it very challenging for this vital part of our community to adhere to public health recommendations to isolate and quarantine. We have seen these difficulties as we perform our contact-tracing efforts. Our contacts with this community now have reached the thousands.
In one instance, a local team followed the case of a Hispanic woman, contacted her husband every day, brought face masks to the family, on two occasions purchased food out of their own pockets, and purchased a peace lily for the family when she passed away a few weeks ago. Many tears were shed that day in the health department.
This is heart-wrenching for all of us. On a more personal note, I know and understand the people from Latin America. I lived in South America for a couple of years and worked alongside its people. I know their character, their faith, and their strength.
I’d like to leave a message for them:
Señores y señoras, hermanos y hermanas- gracias por la oportunidad de hablar con ustedes. Yo me llamo Wade Kartchner y soy el director del departamento de salud. Viví en latinoamérica por más de 2 años. He vivido entre ustedes y he trabajado junto a ustedes. Sé de su carácter y fuerza, el amor que llevan por sus familias.
Esta pandemia ha causado muchos problemas y dolores para muchos de ustedes. Ha afectado muchas vidas, sobre todo en su comunidad. Tengan en cuenta que el departamento de salud está luchando para comunicarse con todos ustedes. Nuestro deseo es que todos puedan superar estos tiempos de manera segura y saludable.
Teniendo esto en cuenta, si el departamento de salud se comunica con ustedes, traten de seguir las recomendaciones que ofrecemos. Además, todos recuerden lavarse las manos con frecuencia, quedarse en casa cuando estén enfermos y usar una mascarilla facial cuando estén en público. Desde mi corazón a los suyos.
Gracias y que Dios les bendiga.
Our health department has been amazing throughout this crisis. You have work tirelessly behind the scenes to protect our community. Thank you for all you do.
