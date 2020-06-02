The mission of the Culpeper NAACP chapter is the same nationally: to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all personas to eliminate race-based discrimination.
While we celebrate the victories of the past and continue, peacefully, to expand on those victories, we are reminded by the current events across the nation, there is much work to be done.
We must confess, we are tired of fighting the same fight, over and over yet again. However, we do not have the luxury of resting on our laurels. We must continue the pursuit of equality by eliminating the systemic racism that continues to be prevalent in our country. We will not rest and pass the responsibility on to yet another generation.
Over the last few months, we have had to contend with the results of inequities in both healthcare and economics in our communities; and yet you hit us with another battle to fight.
We have had to contend with the brutality and humiliation perpetuated toward our community over and over again. We will not be compelled to respond with knee-jerk reactions. We are going to move forward together, methodically, with a well-planned movement. This can only be achieved by including those of all creeds, colors, political and religious persuasions.
We will continue to work with our local leaders, including our law enforcement, with whom we have worked to build strong bridges.
We are not going to allow the spread of divisiveness promulgated by a few, to determine how we move forward. We know our worth and the strength of our VOTE. We have remained a non-partisan, peaceful organization.
Those who have made the decision to sit back and let our democracy continue to be crushed, will be voted out in our continued pursuit of equality. As Dr. King said, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
He said: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
To all the Ahmaud Arberys, George Floyds and Breonna Taylors, our promise to you is this: “We will not give up the fight for equality and justice. Yes, we are tired, we are hurt, but while standing on the shoulders of those before us, we will never give up hope. Our Faith will remain strong, and we will never be broken as long as we have breath in our bodies.”
The Culpeper NAACP chapter signs this letter in solidarity.
