92 of Culpeper, Virginia went to her heavenly home on April 14, 2020 at Beth Sholom Home in Richmond, Virginia. She was born on May 2, 1927 in Kulpmont, PA., to the late Erminio (Armon) Bruno and Mary Paskiewicz Bruno.Ramona was once described as an enthusiastic, efficient, effective and tireless worker for the youth in her community. She was very active in her parish, as an outstanding teacher and Chairperson of the Precious Blood Catholic Church Sunday School for 10 years, a chief advisor to the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO), Secretary of the Parish Advisory Board, Secretary of the church, Treasurer of the Council of Catholic Women, a member of the Catholic Women's Club, and sang in the church choir for 40 years. Ramona was pre-deceased by her husband, David F. Young and a son, Jeffery D. Young. David once wrote that "she was instrumental in keeping her dear sweet loving husband on the straight and narrow."Left to cherish Ramona's memory are her two daughters, Susan (Spencer) Semmes of Glen Allen Va., Diane Hill of Fredricksburg, Va., five grandchildren Derrick (Stacey) Watson, Danielle Watson, Ian Howdyshell, J.D. Young, and Crystee Young, and four great grandchildren Ayrulan Davis, Aniya and Christopher Darbeau, and Evelyn Baldygo-Watson. It has been said about Ramona that the key to her life was to give of her time, her energy and of herself. She will be sorely missed, as well as her smile, her kindness, and concern for others. Details on visitation for family and friends in Culpeper, VA will be announced later. A memorial service will be held at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper at a date to be announced, with interment to follow in the National Cemetery in Culpeper and a reception at the Church's Parish Hall afterwards. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Father Leo Zonneveld or Father Maurice M. DuCastillon Scholarship Funds for graduating seniors via Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a charity of your choice. For the full obituary and details on Ramona's life see woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.
